A 25-year-old technician has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while she was on ventilator support in Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital earlier this month, The Times of India quoted the police as saying on Friday.

The accused, identified as Deepak, had been working at the hospital for the last five months. He confessed to the crime during questioning, The Indian Express quoted the police as claiming. The hospital’s medical superintendent said Deepak was suspended after his arrest, according to The Hindu.

The police said they received a complaint of sexual assault at a private hospital on April 14.

The complainant, a flight attendant, said she had travelled to Gurugram for training and was staying at a hotel, where she nearly drowned . She was admitted to Medanta Hospital on April 5.

On April 6, while she was on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit, Deepak assaulted her, she alleged. She said she was unable to defend herself and could not speak at the time as she was not fully conscious and was scared. She claimed two nurses were also present nearby, The Indian Express reported.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to rape (64) and sexual intercourse by a person in authority (68).

“We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with investigations conducted by the relevant authorities,” the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Sanjay Durani, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

He added: “At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police.”