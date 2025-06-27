Four-thousand four-hundred and fifteen Indians have been evacuated from Israel and Iran amid the conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post that 3,597 persons were evacuated from Iran and 818 from Israel using 19 special flights.

Under Operation Sindhu, the government also safely evacuated 14 Overseas Citizen of India cardholders, nine Nepali nationals, four Sri Lankan nationals and one Iranian spouse of an Indian national from Iran, he added.

On Thursday, 173 Indian citizens arrived in New Delhi on board a special evacuation flight from Yerevan in Armenia at 10.30 pm as part of the operation, the spokesperson said.

On June 13, the Israeli military struck what it claimed were nuclear targets, and also other sites, in Iran with the aim of stalling Tehran’s nuclear programme. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Israel.

After 12 days of hostilities, Israel and Iran on Tuesday agreed to a proposal by the United States for a ceasefire, which appears to be holding.

On June 24, India welcomed reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, adding that it remained “ deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability”, The Hindu reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs also said that India is ready “to play its part” in resolving the situation and insisted on “dialogue and diplomacy” as the way forward.

In response to a question on Thursday on whether India would continue to evacuate citizens from Iran and Israel after the ceasefire, Jaiswal said that New Delhi was assessing the situation on the ground before deciding its next steps.