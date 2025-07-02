A man who was injured in a Pakistani drone strike in Punjab’s Ferozepur district during the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan in May died on Tuesday evening.

The man, Lakhwinder Singh, was injured in a drone strike on May 9. He succumbed to his injuries at the Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana, his relative Ramandeep Singh told Scroll.

Singh is the second civilian casualty of drone strikes outside Jammu and Kashmir during the India-Pakistan conflict. His wife, Sukhwinder Kaur, was also injured in the drone strike and died on May 12.

Singh was first admitted to the Anil Bhagi Hospital in Ferozepur. Saurabh Bhagi, the chief executive officer of the hospital, told Scroll that Singh had suffered 60% burns.

In the afternoon of May 10, Singh was referred to Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army had retaliated by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to halt firing following the four-day conflict .

Twenty-one civilians, including four children, lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir in the conflict. Five members of Indian armed forces were also killed in action.

Pakistan claimed that 11 of its military personnel and 40 civilians were killed in the conflict.