India on Saturday said that the Pakistani military had targeted medical centres and schools at three air bases in Jammu and Kashmir, and that the Indian military had responded by striking military targets in Pakistan.

The three bases where Pakistan targeted civilian infrastructure on Friday night were Srinagar, Awantipur and Udhampur.

India called the Pakistani attacks an example of “their irresponsible tendency of attacking civil infrastructure”.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force said that Pakistan attempted aerial infiltrations at more than 26 locations. While majority of these attempts were neutralised by the Indian armed forces, “limited damage was sustained to equipment and personnel [were injured] at Indian air force bases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj, and the Bathinda station”.

India gave a “swift and calibrated response” precisely striking “only identified military targets” in Pakistan while ensuring “minimum collateral damage”, Singh said.

The targets included technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites and weapons storage areas, the military said.

“Pakistan military targets at Rafiqi, Murid, Chaklala [in Rawalpindi], Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were engaged using air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft,” the Indian armed forces said.

The headquarters of the Pakistan Army is located in Rawalpindi.

The radar sites at Pakistan’s Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases were also targeted using precision ammunition, the Indian military said.

Singh added that the Pakistan Army was “observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation”.

She added: “The Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded appropriately. The Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is reciprocated by Pakistan military.”

#WATCH | Delhi | #OperationSindoor | Wing Commander Vyomika Singh says, "...Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness,… pic.twitter.com/hmbqPVEGBF — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri dismissed Pakistan’s claims of having damaged Indian military stations, accusing Islamabad of undertaking a campaign of “lies, misinformation and propaganda”.

He denied reports of damage to the air force stations in Haryana’s Sirsa and Suratgarh in Rajasthan, and the S-400 air defence system at Punjab’s Adampur.

The armed forces also presented time-stamped footage of several Indian air bases as evidence that there was no damage.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | Debunking claims of Pakistani propaganda, India shows time-stamped images of Indian air bases undamaged. pic.twitter.com/kioq065NbY — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

Misri also called Pakistani claims of Indian missiles hitting Afghanistan as “ludicrous”.

“I only want to point out that Afghan people don’t need to be reminded about which country it is that has, on multiple occasions in just the last one and a half years, targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan,” he added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since the Indian military on Wednesday carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack .

The Pakistan Army has retaliated by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Several civilians have been killed in the firing.

