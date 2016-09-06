A special women’s court on Tuesday convicted a 25-year-old man for murdering a Delhi woman by throwing acid on her. Ankur Panwar had attacked Preeti Rathi on May 2, 2013, at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus, as she reached the city to work with the Indian Navy as a nurse. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Wednesday, September 7.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam refuted the defence lawyer’s claim that Rathi had died a month later because of the negligence of doctors. He argued that the victim had succumbed to the wounds she sustained in the acid attack and died of multiple organ failure. Nikam also said that Panwar’s call records proved he had travelled in the same train as Rathi and was at the station at the time of the attack.

The 25-year-old was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on January 17, 2014. According to The Times of India, Panwar assaulted Rathi after she refused to marry him, but an NDTV report said he was jealous of her success as his family, who lived next door to Rathi’s, taunted him for being unemployed and praised her achievements. The police said Panwar wanted to “deface Rathi so she would never get a job again”.