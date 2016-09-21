Controversial Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Wednesday said he has all the makings of a prime minister, but that his Muslim identity could be a “shortcoming”, PTI reported. He reportedly said, “Make me the prime minister of the country and I will show how the country is run. I have all the qualities to be the prime minister, I have experience and education.”

Khan said, “Barring the fact that I am a Muslim, there is no other shortcoming.” He added that he would urge SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav to support his candidacy for prime minister. Khan also referred to his critics as “barking dogs” who have no effect on him.

About the recent rift in the political outfit, Khan said, “When the family is united and strong, outside forces will be ineffective.” His remarks have been interpreted as a reference to Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who was appointed the party’s general secretary on Tuesday.

Khan has been in the headlines for several contentious statements. In August, the 15-year-old girl who was gangraped in Bulandshahr on July 29 approached the Supreme Court seeking a First Information Report against Khan for his remarks about the incident, reported NDTV. Khan had said that an investigation was needed to ascertain if the rape allegations were part of a conspiracy against the government.