Veteran Bengali poet and critic Shankha Ghosh will receive the prestigious 52nd Jnanpith Award for 2016. The decision was taken in a meeting of Jnanpith Selection Board chaired by scholar, writer and critic Professor Namwar Singh. Ghosh had won the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

Ghosh, a prolific poet, critic and academician, is well-known for pieces including Adim lata - gulmomay, Murkho Baro, Samajik Noy and Baborer Prarthana. Much of his work has been translated into several Indian and foreign languages.

“He is lyrical and reflective in some of his creations where a sense of anguish towards the superficiality of our society and existence are portrayed,” an official statement read. In the past, the 84-year-old has been the recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award, Saraswati Samman, Rabindra Puraskar among others.

The Jnanpith Award is presented every year to a literary figure for their outstanding contribution in literature.