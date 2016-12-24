A look at the headlines right now:

All 118 hostages released, hijackers surrender after taking over Libyan plane: The two men had threatened to blow up the Afriqiyah Airways flight. Narendra Modi is a visionary who wants to take minorities along, says Najeeb Jung: The former L-G of Delhi said he had never received so much ‘cooperation and guidance’ from anybody other than the PM in his 35-year experience. Aadhaar card to be accepted as a proof of date of birth for passport applicants: Other major changes introduced by the government include non-requirement of details of the passports holder’s father, mother or spouse. Government denies report of 150 Indians’ bodies lying in Saudi Arabian mortuaries: MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the lag in bringing back the remains of around 10 people was because of procedural delays. Pakistan has to ensure peaceful atmosphere to hold bilateral talks: Ministry of External Affairs: Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said Islamabad must stop supporting militancy and violence. India will help on request of boy’s mother in Norway child custody case, says Sushma Swaraj: The case will be handled in accordance with the Norwegian Child Welfare Act, said the Norwegian Embassy spokesperson. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte calls UN human rights chief an idiot: The controversial leader said that the United Nations did not know what diplomacy was. Islamic State releases video reportedly showing Turkish soldiers being burned alive: Access to Twitter, YouTube and Facebook was restricted in Turkey after the clip came out. Tunisian suspect Anis Amri in Berlin market attack killed in Milan shootout: The 23-year-old’s fingerprints were found on the truck that he drove through a crowded locality, killing 12 people and injuring dozens. Former IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin among 260 booked after raid at liquor party in Vadodara: The Gujarat Police recovered 103 liquor and 116 beer bottles during the raid that was valued at Rs 1,28,950.