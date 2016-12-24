The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday said 10 of the city’s metro stations will turn “cashless” from January 1, and appears to be making mobile wallet Paytm the main medium through which tickets can be bought. A single cash counter will be made available “initially” to ease people into the cashless method, officials said, suggesting the DMRC is thinking of this only as a temporary measure. However, other details details of the plan remain unclear.

In effect, this means that eventually, people will be unable to travel on the Dehli metro from these 10 stations without being part of the digital economy. “The cashless transactions for token and smart card purchase or top up at these stations can be done through Paytm by using a QR-code that will be displayed at token counters or the customer care centres at these stations,” said DMRC chief Mangu Singh.

The stations that will be a part of the plan include Rohini east, Rohini west, MG Road, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri west, Noida Sector 15, Nehru Place and Kailash Colony. The DMRC said these particular points have been chosen as nearly 70% of their regular commuters use metro smart cards. Officials believe there are relatively few cash transactions at these stations and that they have adequate mobile connectivity, PTI reported. Any refunds will be made directly into Paytm e-wallets.

Moreover, token vending machines at these stations will “gradually” start accepting debit and credit cards, The Hindu reported.