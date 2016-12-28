The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India’s strategic capabilities were not targeted at any particular country after China raised concerns about the recent test-launch of Agni V. After the test-firing of the inter-continental ballistic missile, Beijing raised doubts about the project’s compliance to United Nations Security Council rules, reported NDTV.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “India’s strategic capabilities are not targeted against any particular country. India abides by all the applicable international obligations and hopes that all other do the same.” He said India’s strategic autonomy and growing engagement contributed to strategic stability in the region.

Despite voicing concerns about the test-firing on the strategic stability in South Asia, China held that the two countries are “not rivals for competition but partners for cooperation”. “We have noted reports on India’s test fire of Agni-V ballistic missile. The UN Security Council has explicit regulations on whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.