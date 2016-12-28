Indian Olympic Association Life President Abhay Chautala on Wednesday asked Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel to focus on his job, a day after the minister said he was “shocked” at the appointment of Chautala and Suresh Kalmadi to the post. Chautala accused Goel of failing at his responsibilities, and said the minister was “getting into a controversy without knowing” all the facts of the matter, PTI reported.

“He [Goel] was claiming that there are criminal and corruption cases against me,” Chautala said. “I would advise him to fulfill his responsibility as sports minister because if he does that, our medal count will increase manifold and he will get credit for that.” Chautala claimed that he had contributed enough to Olympic sports in the country to deserve his appointment. “As Boxing Federation president for 12 years, I put Indian boxing on a pedestal...It was all because of Haryana’s sports policy.”

On Tuesday, Goel said both Chautala and Kalmadi were “facing serious corruption charges”, adding that he would seek a report on their appointments. Kalmadi has been accused of giving out inflated contracts for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, including one worth Rs 141 crore to Swiss Timing for equipment. That deal was inflated by Rs 95 crores. Other colleagues of Kalmadi’s like Lalit Bhanot and VK Verma were also arrested in connection with the scandal.