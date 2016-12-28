Service tax exemptions on digital payments should continue even after December 31, a high-level Committee of Chief Ministers recommended on Wednesday. This was fourth such meeting of the committee set up by the Niti Aayog on November 26 to examine demonetisation and promote digital payment systems in the country.

“If digital currency will be costlier than physical currency, then people will go to physical currency,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said while speaking to reported after the meeting. One million PoS machines will be imported soon, Naidu said, adding that “things are moving very positively” for the digital economy. Naidu said the committee will present a report on digital payments to Prime Minister Narendra Modi within a week.

Niti Aayog, in association with Nasscom and telecom operators will soon launch a dedicated helpline – 14444 – for any digital payment related queries, PTI reported.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said that all banks will be asked to start the Aadhar card based payments, adding that the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System will be reformed by introducing biometric machines. The Committee is also working with Niti Aayog to deal with connectivity issues, hardware and technical infrastructure problems, he said.