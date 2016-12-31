The Bharatiya Janata Party has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 7.30 pm tonight. This will be his first address to the nation since he announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8. His address comes a day after the December 30 deadline for citizens to deposit the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Modi has been heavily criticised for the demonetisation of the high-value currency notes. Citizens faced a massive cash crunch after the notes were scrapped, and the Opposition had lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party. Several noted economists have also questioned the decision, which Modi said was made in an effort to combat corruption and counterfeit notes.