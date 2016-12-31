A look at the headlines right now:

Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav back in Samajwadi Party after Mulayam Singh revokes expulsion order: Shivpal Yadav announced the development following a meeting held after the Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed the support of 200 of the 229 party MLAs. Five prisoners escape from Buxar Central Jail in Bihar, three wardens suspended: An iron rod, pipe and dhoti were found at the spot where they scaled the wall to flee. Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as AIADMK general secretary: Leaders and cadres gathered at the party headquarters in Chennai’s Royapettah area to show their support. Twin blasts in Baghdad kill at least 21, injure dozens: The explosions took place in an area packed with wholesale markets teeming with labourers. Toll rises to 13 in Jharkhand coal mine collapse, rescue operations still on: The incident was ‘unprecedented’, and senior safety officials have begun an inquiry, the Coal Ministry said. PPA suspends four more legislators from party, total rises to 11: The move comes after suspended state chief minister Pema Khandu claimed the support of 49 MLAs. Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is alive and still heading the group, says US Pentagon: An emergency gathering of the terrorist outfit’s leaders in Iraq had led to unconfirmed reports that he had been killed. Anil Baijal sworn in as lieutenant governor of Delhi: Chief Justice of Delhi High Court G Rohini administered his oath at the ceremony. Forget last three wasteful months, let’s re-establish Tata Group leadership, Ratan Tata tells employees: A ‘wilful, well-orchestrated’ attempt was being made to destroy the company’s reputation, the Tata Sons interim chairman said in a letter. Karnataka seeks Rs 4,702 crore from Centre as relief fund for ‘worst drought in 15 years’: Of the 176 taluks in the state, 139 had been hit by acute water scarcity, said the memorandum that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted to Narendra Modi.