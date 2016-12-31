A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav back in Samajwadi Party after Mulayam Singh revokes expulsion order: Shivpal Yadav announced the development following a meeting held after the Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed the support of 200 of the 229 party MLAs. 
  2. Five prisoners escape from Buxar Central Jail in Bihar, three wardens suspended: An iron rod, pipe and dhoti were found at the spot where they scaled the wall to flee.
  3. Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as AIADMK general secretary: Leaders and cadres gathered at the party headquarters in Chennai’s Royapettah area to show their support.   
  4. Twin blasts in Baghdad kill at least 21, injure dozens: The explosions took place in an area packed with wholesale markets teeming with labourers.
  5. Toll rises to 13 in Jharkhand coal mine collapse, rescue operations still on: The incident was ‘unprecedented’, and senior safety officials have begun an inquiry, the Coal Ministry said.   
  6. PPA suspends four more legislators from party, total rises to 11: The move comes after suspended state chief minister Pema Khandu claimed the support of 49 MLAs.  
  7. Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is alive and still heading the group, says US Pentagon: An emergency gathering of the terrorist outfit’s leaders in Iraq had led to unconfirmed reports that he had been killed.  
  8. Anil Baijal sworn in as lieutenant governor of Delhi: Chief Justice of Delhi High Court G Rohini administered his oath at the ceremony.  
  9. Forget last three wasteful months, let’s re-establish Tata Group leadership, Ratan Tata tells employees: A ‘wilful, well-orchestrated’ attempt was being made to destroy the company’s reputation, the Tata Sons interim chairman said in a letter.  
  10. Karnataka seeks Rs 4,702 crore from Centre as relief fund for ‘worst drought in 15 years’: Of the 176 taluks in the state, 139 had been hit by acute water scarcity, said the memorandum that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted to Narendra Modi.  