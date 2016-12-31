On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first address to the nation following the announcement of demonetisation on November 8.

Modi announced massive schemes on low-income housing, as well as assistance for pregnant women, higher interest for senior citizens’ fixed deposits, among other things. He also thanked the public for bearing the brunt of demonetisation, and said that the fight against black money needed to be strengthened. Modi also asked the Opposition for unity in fighting holders of illegal money.

Here is what he said:

8.11 pm: The prime minister calls for unity from all opposition parties in helping end black money and corruption, while ending his speech. “The time has come to end a holier-than-thou mentality and work together”. Modi also asked for state and general Parliamentary elections to be held simultaneously.

8.09 pm: Modi urges citizens to use the new Bhim app (Bharat Interface for Money) for e-payments. “It is time for a big change in India”.

8.06 pm: The prime minister announced interest rates of 8% for fixed deposits over Rs 7.5 lakh made by senior citizens.

8.03 pm: Modi announces maternity health scheme. “Pregnant women will get Rs 6,000 in assistance, the money will be transferred directly to their accounts.”

8.01 pm: Cash credit limit for small enterprises increased by 25%.

8 pm: Modi announces Rs 2 crore credit guarantee for medium and small-scale enterprises, and a 60-day interest waiver for farmers.

7.58 pm: On home loans upto Rs 9 lakh for people in lower-income groups, 4% lower interest rates will be given, and on loans upto Rs 12 lakh, they will get 3% lower interest rates, says Modi.

7.56 pm: Modi announces two new schemes for low-income housing schemes and discounts on interest on housing loans, under PM Awas Yojana.

7.52 pm: “Yes, in some banks, there have been serious flaws”.

7.49 pm: “This government is a friend of the honest and in favour of putting the dishonest in the path of truth.” Modi said any government official who has taken advantage of anyone during demonetisation will be held accountable.

7.46 pm: “Only 24 lakh people declare an income over Rs 10 lakh... Can anyone digest this? Look at the cars and bungalows around you, the lakhs of such people in cities... Don’t you feel that for the good of the country, the fight for corruption and black money needs to be strengthened? The law will take its own course against dishonest people... We can’t look away anymore.”

7.42 pm: “In the past, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were being used in the parallel economy... Economists have a consensus that cash would be in the mainstream economy”.

7.41 pm: Modi adds that he has asked banks to return to normalcy soon.

7.39 pm: “Citizens have fought this war against black money,” Modi says, while thanking the public for their cooperation. “The government and citizens have fought together”. He added that he has been humbled by people’s response to the demonetisation drive.

7.36 pm: “The foundation has been laid for a bright future”.

7.33 pm: The prime minister lauds “honest people” and said corruption had become part of daily life, whether it was consciously or unconsciously. People wanted freedom from corruption, he said, acknowledging that citizens have suffered hardship during the demonetisation drive.

7.30 pm: PM Modi wishes the nation a happy New Year. “Let us greet the new year with determination,” he said, adding that after Diwali (October 30), India witnessed a purification drive.

In a bid to tackle black money, corruption and counterfeit issues, on November 8, Modi had announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 will not remain a legal tender anymore. His statements on Saturday come a day after the December 30 deadline for citizens to deposit their scrapped notes. A Rs 2,000 note and a new version of Rs 500 notes had been introduced immediately after demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

The country has faced a severe cash crunch after demonetisation, though has Modi repeatedly said the situation would improve after the 50-day window.

The Modi government has faced criticism from all quarters after his November 8 decision, with former prime minister Manmohan Singh calling this move a “monumental management failure” and “legalised plunder”. The prime minister and his party have also vigorously promoted the idea of a cashless economy. A panel, headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has been constituted to promote digital transactions in the country.

In an effort to promote digital transactions, Modi on Friday had also launched the Bhim app, which he said would make cashless transactions across the country easier for the public.

The full text of Modi’s speech is here.