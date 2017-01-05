The Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militant from Kashmir’s Kupwara district, reported PTI. A joint team of the local police and the Indian Army arrested Ashiq Ahmed, alias Abu Haider, from Handwara area of the district. The operation was carried out on the basis of an intelligence input.

The security personnel also seized from him arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, a Chinese Pistol with a magazine, three hand grenades, a magazine pouch and a map. Ahmed has reportedly told his interrogators that he was a close aide of LeT commander Abu Bakr, who was killed in an encounter in Sopore on December 14.