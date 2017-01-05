The business wrap: GST Council meet ends without consensus on dual control, and 6 other top stories
In other headlines: Three companies pulled out of the Navi Mumbai airport project, and Paytm got RBI approval to launch payments bank.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Matter of dual control of tax remains undecided, GST council to meet again on January 16: Kerala’s finance minister said the uniform tax might be introduced in September this year.
- Hiranandani, GMR and Tata pull out of Navi Mumbai airport project: The three companies said their concerns included the incomplete resettlement of families and no pre-development work.
- Paytm gets RBI approval to launch payments bank: Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said they aim to take financial services to the ‘unserved or underserved Indians’.
- Tata Sons reportedly planning to remove Cyrus Mistry from board: A formal shareholder meeting to discuss the move will be held after the National Company Law Tribunal hears a petition against the holding company.
- Supreme Court seeks list of companies with over Rs 500 crore debt: There are more than 70,000 cases involving over Rs 5 lakh crore currently pending with debt recovery tribunals, the Centre said.
- States could lose Rs 90,000 crore by adopting new tax law, says West Bengal minister: Regional representatives demanded increased compensation as well as the ability to charge levies on offshore sales, at the latest meeting.
- Microsoft India’s Karan Bajwa is IBM’s new managing director: His appointment is effective immediately, the firm said.