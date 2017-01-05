Security personnel in Kashmir have lost 66 weapons, including 17 AK 47 rifles and more than 7,000 rounds of ammunition to mobs and militants since July 8, PTI reported on Wednesday quoting state Home Ministry data. The date marks the death of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces that triggered wide-spread protests and militant attacks in the region.

The ministry said the weapons looted included 17 AK 47 rifles, 23 SLR rifles, 14 INSAS rifles, 6 pistols, one .303 rifle, one carbine, 3 UBGL thrower and one Taser gun. The security personnel have also lost 196 magazines to mobs and militants who attacked police stations and Army checkpoints several times in the past few months.

The region has been marred by violent protests and retaliatory police action for the past six months. Close to a 100 civilians and many security personnel have been killed after Wani’s death. Thousands of people have sustained serious injuries when security forces tried to quell protests. Daily life in the Valley has come to a standstill with regular curfews and restrictions on internet services imposed to avoid further violence.