Sitar maestro Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan died at the age of 88 at his Bandra residence on Wednesday, IANS reported. His son and sitar player, Zunain, said the maestro Khan was unwell for a while.

Khan was the last of the Sitar Trinity that comprised Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan. Known for his ‘Jafferkhani Baaj’ style of performance, the musician was the recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi awards.

Born in Madhya Pradesh’s Jaora, Khan had his musical origins in the Indore Gharana. His work is featured in several Hindi films, including Mughal-E-Azam, Kohinoor, Goonj Uthi Shehnai and Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje.