Virat Kohli was on Friday appointed the captain of the Indian cricket team for One Day International matches and T20 series. The team for the series against England will have Kohli as the skipper and MS Dhoni as the wicket keeper, besides Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ashish Nehra.

The series starts on January 15. India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against England.

Kohli’s appointment comes only days after Dhoni decided to step down as team captain. A release on Wednesday stated that the 35-year-old had announced his decision to senior officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Dhoni had already quit Test Cricket in 2014.