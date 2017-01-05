India’s World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his duties as his side’s One-Day International and Twenty20 skipper on Wednesday.

A release stated that the 35-year-old announced the decision to senior officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Dhoni has been instrumental in India’s rise in cricket over the past decade, winning the World T20 in 2007 and the World Cup on home soil in 2011.

Rahul Johri, Chief Executive Officer of the BCCI said, “On behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats. Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket.”

Dhoni had already quit Test Cricket in 2014. India’s current Test skipper Virat Kohli is likely to take over the upcoming ODI and T20 series in England, which Dhoni stated that he will be a part of.