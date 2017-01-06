A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Aircel spectrum will be seized if Maxis group owner doesn’t appear in court on January 27: The Supreme Court asked the Telecom Ministry to ensure that Aircel subscribers are not affected and they get services from another provider. Tata Sons calls for extraordinary general meeting on February 6 to remove Cyrus Mistry as director: Officials said the decision has been taken to ensure the confidentiality of board decisions. Fears of US visa restrictions pull Sensex down to 26,759 and Nifty50 to 8,243: This is the first time since November 11 that the benchmark indices had crossed the crucial 27,000 and 8,300 marks, respectively, during the day. ‘Cashless economy’ will affect the MSME sector growth, says Crisil survey: The report also revealed that as many as 41% of those covered under this sector have shifted to cheque or electronic payments since November 8. Supreme Court rejects ‘urgent’ plea on postponing Budget: Opposition parties had demanded that the presentation of the Union Budget be pushed to after the Assembly elections. Boeing might soon get a $10.1-billion, 92-aircraft contract from SpiceJet: The budget carrier said that it was hoping to close the deal by the end of this financial year. Delhi Police detain activists after protest against note exchange circular outside RBI office: The group from the All India Democratic Women’s Association demanded that the central bank continue to exchange demonetised notes till March 31.