The business wrap: Supreme Court threatens to seize Aircel's 2G licences, and six other top stories
In other headlines: Tata Sons called a meeting on February 6 to remove Cyrus Mistry as director, and fears of US visa restrictions pulled Sensex down to 26,759.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Aircel spectrum will be seized if Maxis group owner doesn’t appear in court on January 27: The Supreme Court asked the Telecom Ministry to ensure that Aircel subscribers are not affected and they get services from another provider.
- Tata Sons calls for extraordinary general meeting on February 6 to remove Cyrus Mistry as director: Officials said the decision has been taken to ensure the confidentiality of board decisions.
- Fears of US visa restrictions pull Sensex down to 26,759 and Nifty50 to 8,243: This is the first time since November 11 that the benchmark indices had crossed the crucial 27,000 and 8,300 marks, respectively, during the day.
- ‘Cashless economy’ will affect the MSME sector growth, says Crisil survey: The report also revealed that as many as 41% of those covered under this sector have shifted to cheque or electronic payments since November 8.
- Supreme Court rejects ‘urgent’ plea on postponing Budget: Opposition parties had demanded that the presentation of the Union Budget be pushed to after the Assembly elections.
- Boeing might soon get a $10.1-billion, 92-aircraft contract from SpiceJet: The budget carrier said that it was hoping to close the deal by the end of this financial year.
- Delhi Police detain activists after protest against note exchange circular outside RBI office: The group from the All India Democratic Women’s Association demanded that the central bank continue to exchange demonetised notes till March 31.