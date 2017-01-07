An independent MLA from Meghalaya, Julius Dorphang, who is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, was arrested in Guwahati on Saturday, reported PTI. The Meghalaya Police had issued a lookout notice against the Mawhati MLA who went into hiding after a case was filed against him following his failure to appear before the investigating officer.

The sex racket was busted after an employee of a guesthouse owned by Congress leader and state Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh’s son was arrested and the girl Dorphang allegedly assaulted was rescued last month.

The girl had accused Dorphang of sexually exploiting her in the Shillong guesthouse on December 15 last year, reported The Indian Express. With this, six of the eight accused traffickers named by the girl in the FIR have been arrested.

Dorphang’s arrest comes three days after a sessions court in Meghalaya had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Dorphang had been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The warrant was issued one day after two civil society groups asked state police to issue a red alert notice against Dorphang. “There is a lot of unnecessary pressure that the police are facing...because one of the accused is a legislator supporting the ruling party,” Civil Society Women’s Organisation President Agnes Kharshiing had said. The groups have also demanded Lyngdoh’s resignation and have asked Chief Minister Mukul Sangma to ensure a fair trial in the case.