An orca that became infamous after it killed a trainer at SeaWorld Orlando in 2010 died on Friday. Officials said Tilikum was suffering from serious health problems including a bacterial lung infection. However, a necropsy will ascertain the cause of death, reported AP. He was 36.

Former SeaWorld orca trainer John Hargrove said Tilikum’s death brought relief to the animal. “Tilikum has been sick, very sick, for so long, and after everything he’s had to endure, this is to me like he’s free,” said Hargrove. Hargrove also featured in the documentary Blackfish, which showcased Tilikum’s life, the trainer’s death and the condition of killer whales in captivity.

Tilikum was brought to the park in 1992. He is the first of the SeaWorld’s orcas to die since the company announced the end of its orca breeding programme in March, 2016, reported AP. “Tilikum had, and will continue to have, a special place in the hearts of the SeaWorld family, as well as the millions of people all over the world that he inspired,” said SeaWorld President and CEO Joel Manby.

Tilikum became a household name in 2010 when he killed SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau during a performance. Brancheau was interacting with Tilikum when he pulled her from a platform by her arm and held her underwater. Later, an autopsy report said Brancheau had suffered severe trauma and multiple fractures, but died because of drowning, reported BBC.

Born in waters off Iceland, Tilikum was known for his size. He was more than 22 feet long and weighed around 11,800 pounds. Apart from Brancheau, Tilikum was also held responsible for two other deaths in Blackfish.

Animal rights advocate and senior Vice President of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Lisa Lange asked SeaWorld authorities to release all the other orcas into the sea or coastal sanctuaries.