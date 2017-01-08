The National Human Rights Commission on Saturday said that 16 women were subjected to rape, sexual and physical assault by the security forces in Chhattisgarh. The panel said there was prima facie evidence to prove the crimes. The Commission is still waiting for the statements of around 20 other victims. The NHRC has issued a notice to the state government asking why it should not recommend interim monetary relief of Rs 37 lakh to the women.

The Commission said the security forces, including state police personnel, had “grossly violated” human rights of the women in question, and the government was “vicariously liable” for their actions. The panel’s observations are based on statements of the women and the First Information Reports filed in connection with the cases. The Commission also noted that though almost all the women belonged to the tribal communities, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was not invoked in any of the cases. Therefore, the women were not provided relief by the government as per the Act.

The Commission has asked its DIG (Investigation) to set up a team to record the statements of the rest of the women and submit a report within a month. The panel has also asked the state police to invoke the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the cases where applicable. They also asked the state government to ensure that financial aid was given to all the women as per law.

The Commission started looking into the cases after it was reported in November 2015 by The Indian Express that more than 40 women from five villages in the state had alleged rape and sexual assault by security forces. Several residents had also said that security personnel destroyed their belongings. The incidents took place in October 2015. The district collector of Bijapur had said that the administration was looking into the allegations. “If they are found to be true, strict action will be taken,” Yashwant Kumar had said. Assistant Director General (Anti-Naxal Ops), RK Vij, had said that they had received a complaint, and they would “properly look into” it.