- I am still the Samajwadi Party chief, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: Ram Gopal Yadav did not have the right to declare Akhilesh Yadav the party’s national president as he had been expelled, the SP leader said.
- Petrol bunks defer their decision on card payments until January 13: Fuel pump owners postponed their decision to accept only cash to protest against banks’ levying a 1% fee on credit and debit card transactions.
- Parliamentary committee summons RBI Governor Urjit Patel, Finance Ministry officials over demonetisation drive: The central bank chief was asked to elaborate on how and by whom the decision on the currency ban was made and its impact on the economy.
- Period of pain and inconveniences is getting over, says Arun Jaitley two months after demonetisation: The Union finance minister said India had been compromised because of ‘tax non-compliances’ and that Modi had introduced a ‘new normal’.
- Istanbul nightclub shooting gunman identified as Uzbek jihadist, member of Islamic State group: The assailant, who is on the run, is believed to have the code name Ebu Muhammed Horasani within the terror outfit, according to Turkish media reports.
- Banks must report all cash deposits made in savings accounts between April 1 and November 9, 2016: Those who did not provide a PAN or Form 60 while opening their accounts will be asked to do so by February 28.
- Delhi University asked to allow inquiry into records of 1978 batch of BA students in Modi degree row: The Central Information Commission dismissed a varsity official’s claim that the data was personal, with no relevance to public interest.
- South Korean Buddhist monk sets himself afire to protest against deal on ‘comfort women’ with Japan: Tokyo recalled its envoy after a statue representing the women, who were forced into sex slavery, was placed in front of the Japanese consulate in Busan.
- New regulations will allow stepparents and relatives to adopt children: The rules under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 has expanded the definition of children eligible for adoption from only orphans, abandoned or surrendered ones.
- Chhattisgarh security forces raped and assaulted at least 16 women in October 2015, says NHRC: The commission has issued a notice to the state government asking why it should not recommend interim monetary relief of Rs 37 lakh to the women.