A look at the headlines right now:

I think it was Russia, Donald Trump says on outside involvement in the US presidential elections: The Republican said he had no dealings with Russia and denied reports that the country had compromising information on him. Demonetisation has created ‘super emergency’-like situation, Trinamool leaders tell president: They submitted a memorandum, in which they accused the Narendra Modi government of engaging in ‘vendetta politics’. Volkswagen will pay $4.3-billion fine in emission cheating case: A US federal court charged six former executives of the German automaker with fraud in connection with the 2015 case. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rejects Law Commission’s questionnaire on Uniform Civil Code: He said that there are different customs followed in the country, but that only personal laws of Hindus have been codified. Supreme Court dismisses plea asking for probe into Birla-Sahara diaries: The top court had earlier said there was insufficient evidence to make a case against the prime minister. Two dead after gunmen open fire at Trinamool Congress office in Kharagpur: Attackers on a bike rode up to the office and fired at party workers at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday. 1.2 million deaths in India annually because of air pollution: Greenpeace ‘Airpocalypse’ report: New Delhi topped the list of 20 most polluted cities in the country. 10 dead in Himachal Pradesh as temperature plunges to -3.2°C in Shimla: Mumbai also witnessed an abnormally cold day as the mercury dropped to 12.5°C, the lowest in three years. Dieticians will look into quality of food served to troops after BSF soldier’s videos go viral: ‘Jawans and their food and comfort is the government’s top priority,’ said Kiren Rijiju. Three detained in Chennai for not standing up for national anthem at film festival: They were also allegedly manhandled in an altercation after they did not stand for the song.