A look at the headlines right now:

  1. I think it was Russia, Donald Trump says on outside involvement in the US presidential elections: The Republican said he had no dealings with Russia and denied reports that the country had compromising information on him.
  2. Demonetisation has created ‘super emergency’-like situation, Trinamool leaders tell president: They submitted a memorandum, in which they accused the Narendra Modi government of engaging in ‘vendetta politics’.
  3. Volkswagen will pay $4.3-billion fine in emission cheating case: A US federal court charged six former executives of the German automaker with fraud in connection with the 2015 case.
  4. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rejects Law Commission’s questionnaire on Uniform Civil Code: He said that there are different customs followed in the country, but that only personal laws of Hindus have been codified.
  5. Supreme Court dismisses plea asking for probe into Birla-Sahara diaries: The top court had earlier said there was insufficient evidence to make a case against the prime minister.
  6. Two dead after gunmen open fire at Trinamool Congress office in Kharagpur: Attackers on a bike rode up to the office and fired at party workers at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday.
  7. 1.2 million deaths in India annually because of air pollution: Greenpeace ‘Airpocalypse’ report: New Delhi topped the list of 20 most polluted cities in the country.
  8. 10 dead in Himachal Pradesh as temperature plunges to -3.2°C in Shimla: Mumbai also witnessed an abnormally cold day as the mercury dropped to 12.5°C, the lowest in three years.
  9. Dieticians will look into quality of food served to troops after BSF soldier’s videos go viral: ‘Jawans and their food and comfort is the government’s top priority,’ said Kiren Rijiju.
  10. Three detained in Chennai for not standing up for national anthem at film festival: They were also allegedly manhandled in an altercation after they did not stand for the song.