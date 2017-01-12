The big news: Protests in Tamil Nadu after SC rejection of jallikattu plea, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Donald Trump's attorney general nominee vowed to crackdown on misuse of work visas, and the Indian Navy launched a new submarine.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court refuses to pass judgment on jallikattu before Pongal: The bench said the draft of the verdict was ready but could not be delivered before Saturday.
- Will stop ‘misuse’ of H-1B and L1 work visas, vows Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee: Senator Jeff Sessions said Americans should not suffer for ‘someone willing to take a job for less pay’.
- India launches second Scorpene-class submarine, Khanderi: It will undergo trials till December before it is commissioned into the Indian Navy.
- Cold wave grips north India, Delhi temperatures dip to 3.4°C: In Shimla, water supply has been hit because of repeated power failures and a majority of pipes being frozen.
- 6,430 turtles rescued, kingpin of reptile smuggling racket arrested in Uttar Pradesh: The meat of the animal is used to produce aphrodisiacs, while their bones are used in traditional medicines.
- Demonetisation has created ‘super emergency’-like situation, Trinamool leaders tell president: They submitted a memorandum, in which they accused the Narendra Modi government of engaging in ‘vendetta politics’.
- National Green Tribunal tells Delhi government to clear dues of sanitation workers without delay: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation staffers held protests outside the corporation’s office on Thursday as their agitation entered its eighth day.
- Volkswagen will pay $4.3-billion fine in emission cheating case: A US federal court charged six former executives of the German automaker with fraud in connection with the 2015 case.
- Mexico will absolutely not pay for wall on US border, says president: Enrique Pena Nieto, however, said his country wanted better relations with its neighbour, and sensitive matters would be negotiated with the new administration.
- Writer declines Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award because of ‘continuing atmosphere of intolerance’: G Rajashekhar has decided to turn down the award as a mark of solidarity with the writers who had returned theirs in 2015.