French DJ David Guetta’s concert in Bengaluru that was scheduled for Thursday is believed to have been cancelled after organisers said authorities had raised law and order concerns following reports of a mass molestation of women in the city on New Year’s Eve.

“We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen, but authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence, today’s concert unfortunately stands cancelled,” Sunburn CEO Karan Singh said in a statement, according to PTI.

However, Bengaluru Inspector General of Police Sriman Kumar Shukla said they had not asked for the event to be cancelled altogether, but asked for it to be rescheduled on account of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee polls being held on Thursday.

Shukla also accused the organisers of approaching the police for security just a day before the concert. “Elections are the priority. Today, it is impossible to allow such a large gathering without police protection,” he said, adding that there was “no question of a law and order issue coming up” and that Guetta’s show was cancelled for now.

The 49-year-old DJ was expected to begin his four-day tour in India in Bengaluru from Thursday. “The other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule,” Singh told PTI.

It currently remains unclear whether Guetta’s Bengaluru concert will be rescheduled or not.