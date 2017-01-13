The Mumbai Police on Friday denied permission for a concert by French DJ David Guetta on the grounds that “legal formalities” and “mandatory requirements” were not completed, ANI reported. The show was cancelled a day after his concert in Bengaluru was called off, allegedly because of law and order issues following reports of women being harassed in the city on New Year’s Eve.

However, earlier in the day, organisers had told PTI that the Mumbai show was not cancelled. “We have just changed the venue for the event and now we have all necessary permission to do the concert at Jio garden,” the event’s spokesperson had told PTI.

On Thursday, Sunburn CEO Karan Singh had said, “We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen, but [Bengaluru] authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence, today’s concert unfortunately stands cancelled.” However, Bengaluru Inspector General of Police Sriman Kumar Shukla had said they had not asked for the event to be cancelled altogether, but asked for it to be rescheduled on account of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee polls being held on Thursday. Shukla had also accused the organisers of approaching the police for security just a day before the concert.

The 49-year-old DJ was expected to begin his four-day tour in India in Bengaluru from Thursday. He has shows in Hyderabad and New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.