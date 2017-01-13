Outgoing United States President Barack Obama on Thursday revoked an immigration policy for Cubans that granted them citizenship without a visa once they arrived in the US. The decision, which is effective immediately, means Cuban migrants will now face similar restrictions like any other immigrant and usual US immigration rules will apply to them. “The move will bring greater consistency to our immigration policy,” said Obama, according to Associated Press.

The open-door policy had attracted millions to flee the Caribbean island. Introduced in 1960s, Cuba had long been demanding an end to the policy, alleging that it brought economic stagnation and promoted brain drain. The policy underwent changes in 1995 when Bill Clinton, who was then the president, decided that Cubans intercepted at sea would be sent home. This gave the policy a new name, ‘Wet foot, Dry foot’.

Obama said that it was another step toward normalising relations between the two countries. “By taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries. With this change we will continue to welcome Cubans as we welcome immigrants from other nations, consistent with our laws,” said the outgoing president.

Although the change has been in the offing, the announcement came abruptly because advance warning may have prompted many to flee Cuba at the last minute, reported Reuters. The decision received mixed reactions. “It’s not like Communism has ended in Cuba, so why stop this that has saved people’s lives?” mechanic Mario Garcia in Little Havana told the news agency. But the policy was also criticised by many who held that it was unfair to migrants from other countries who also try to escape tough conditions.