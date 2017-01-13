The government on Friday moved the Supreme Court against a National Green Tribunal verdict banning diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old in the National Capital Region. The Ministry of Heavy Industries urged the apex court to modify the NGT’s order to de-register and impound the vehicles in the category.

In July 2016, the green panel had told Delhi’s transport authorities to cancel the registration of diesel vehicles that were older than 10 years. The directive came against a petition filed citing the rising air pollution in the region.

However, in August, the Supreme Court lifted its 2015 ban on registration of diesel vehicles with engine capacity of more than 2000cc in the region. The central government had supported the car manufacturers who had protested against the 2015 ban. Though the court lifted the ban, it imposed a 1% cess on ex-showroom price of the vehicles. The money thus collected will be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board, the court had said.