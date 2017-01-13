The Delhi Crime Branch on Friday detained the man behind the YouTube video in which he was seen kissing unknown girls on the streets of the Capital as a prank and then running away. He was caught in Gurgaon.

The Delhi Police had taken suo-motu cognisance of the video, named “Funniest Indian YouTube prank of 2017” posted on a YouTube channel called “The Crazy Sumit”. The video was taken down following widespread criticism on social media.

The video showed various clips of the man engaging in a conversation with women on Delhi streets, and then suddenly leaning in to kiss them on their cheeks. He later says sorry and flees. In one such clip, he was seen gesturing at the male friend of a woman he kissed before running away. The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell examined the videos to identify and nab the youth.

Following the prank video, the youth uploaded another “apology” video where he claimed he did not mean to hurt people’s sentiments. However, this clip was also deleted later, reported DNA. Delhi Police spokesperson and Joint Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Dependra Pathak said such videos are done “in the name of getting likes and online publicity”.

The YouTube page has more than one lakh subscriptions, and the videos were also posted on their Facebook and Twitter pages.