A Jodhpur court on Friday ordered actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam to appear before it on January 25, in connection with a blackbuck poaching case from 1998, PTI reported. The actors will have to record their statements in the case.

The case pertains to an incident in 1998, when the actors are believed to have hunted the endangered animal while shooting for their film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The Rajasthan High Court had acquitted Salman Khan in the cases related to the incident after he had been convicted by a lower court. He had also been sentenced to prison for five years, but spent only six days in jail before his sentence was suspended.