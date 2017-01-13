The big news: Army chief wants soldiers to contact him with complaints, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The EC reserved its order on the SP symbol, and the PMO said controversy around Narendra Modi’s picture on the Khadi calendar was unnecessary.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Do not use social media, use complaint boxes or contact me, says Army chief: General Bipin Rawat said Indian forces would conduct more surgical strikes if provoked.
- Election Commission reserves its order on the Samajwadi Party symbol: Both SP factions presented their cases during the hearing, which lasted for more than four hours.
- Controversy around Narendra Modi’s picture on Khadi calendar is ‘unnecessary’, says PMO: The Congress said removing Gandhiji’s photo and replacing it with the prime minister’s was a ‘sacrilegious sin’.
- N Chandrasekaran will take the company to new heights, says Ratan Tata: The former TCS chief’s appointment as the new Tata Sons chairperson was a ‘well-deserved recognition of his proven leadership capabilities’, he said.
- Organisers of David Guetta’s Noida concert denied permission: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in place in Uttar Pradesh on account of the upcoming Assembly elections.
- DMK holds protests across Tamil Nadu seeking ordinance by Centre to allow jallikattu: Many organisers have said that they will defy the Supreme Court ban and were ready to face criminal charges for upholding ‘culture and heritage’.
- Sports Ministry lifts ban on IOA after it revokes Suresh Kalmadi’s lifetime presidency: It had cut ties with the sports body after it appointed graft-accused Kalmadi and Ajay Chautala lifetime presidents.
- Salman Khan, four other actors told to appear before court on January 25 in blackbuck case: A Jodhpur court has ordered them to record their statements in the poaching case.
- High court allows RSS to hold Sankranti rally in Kolkata, a day after police denied permission: The judge stipulated that not more than 4,000 people can gather at the venue and only those with invitations should be allowed.
- WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption is not entirely safe, says report: A security backdoor exists that could let Facebook intercept your messages.