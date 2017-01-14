A look at the headlines right now:

Jallikattu is illegal, passing an ordinance to allow it would be unconstitutional, say animal activists: PETA and FIAPO have written to the Tamil Nadu government and Narendra Modi, urging them to enforce the ban on the bull-taming sport during Pongal. Do not use social media, use complaint boxes or contact me, says Army chief: General Bipin Rawat said Indian forces would conduct more surgical strikes if provoked. No rule that only Gandhi’s picture can be used, khadi commission chief says: This whole controversy around Narendra Modi’s photo being used is ‘unnecessary and out of the context’, said VK Saxena.

David Guetta’s Mumbai concert rescheduled for today, Greater Noida show moved to New Delhi: The tickets meant for Friday’s show in Mumbai will be valid for the rescheduled event on Sunday, organisers said. US Congress approves first step to repeal Obamacare: The House of Representatives voted 227 to 198, approving a budget blueprint that provides the Republicans with a framework to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Zakir Naik’s NGO challenges Home Ministry ban in Delhi High Court: The Centre has been asked to produce relevant records to explain the need for an immediate ban on the Islamic Research Foundation. We cannot summon the PM, says Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee: Contrary to its chairman’s remarks, the panel said only officials can be called to give evidence, not ministers or the prime minister. WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption is not entirely safe, says report: A security backdoor exists that could let Facebook intercept your messages. N Chandrasekaran will take the company to new heights, says Ratan Tata: The former TCS chief’s appointment as the new Tata Sons chairperson was a ‘well-deserved recognition of his proven leadership capabilities’, he said. Election Commission reserves its order on the Samajwadi Party symbol: Both SP factions presented their cases during the hearing, which lasted for more than four hours.