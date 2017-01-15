Six pilgrims died in a stampede at a fair in Gangasagar, which is in Kachuberia, West Bengal, on Sunday. Several people were also injured in the rush on a jetty, News18 reported. Around 15 injured people have been moved to a local hospital.

Reports said the pilgrims were suffocated to death. Manturam Pakhira, state Sundarbans development minister, told IANS, “The mishap occurred as the pilgrims got impatient due to the long queue at jetty number five in Kachuberi and tried to outdo others in boarding the vessel.”

Several thousands of pilgrims bathe here in the Ganga river on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The river merges with the Bay of Bengal at the spot.

The incident comes a day after a boat capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar, killing at least 24 people.