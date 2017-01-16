The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to file a report on the status of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, ANI reported. A bench, led by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Kehar, will take up the case next on February 20.

On December 21, a sessions court in Delhi had granted anticipatory bail to senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, an accused in the case. The Dwarka Court had granted him relief though it told him not to leave the country without permission. Kumar was also asked to pay a personal bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh each. Kumar is accused of instigating a mob that killed two Sikhs – Sohan Singh and his son Avtar Singh – in Delhi’s Janakpuri area.

Meanwhile, “The Wall of Truth”, a memorial dedicated to those killed in the 1984 violence, was inaugurated on the premises of Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib in Delhi on Sunday. No political leaders were present at the inauguration of the memorial, which has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 2.45 crore, The Times of India reported.

However, the memorial may soon court controversy as two plaques holding former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi responsible for the violence against members of the Sikh community will soon be added to it, PTI reported. The plaques, titled “Dastan-e-Indira Gandhi” and “Dastan-e-Rajiv Gandhi” read, read: “Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, in a self-styled dictatorial manner, ordered the Operation Bluestar thereby attacking the Golden Temple where the Sikh sangat had gathered to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev.”