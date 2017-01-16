The Centre on Monday said India’s wholesale price index rose to 3.39% in December 2016, compared to the figure of 3.15% in November last year. This was the fastest wholesale prices rose in two months, Reuters reported. Higher fuel, power, minerals, and prices of manufactured products contributed to the rise.

In December 2016, wholesale food prices reduced by 0.70% year-on-year, compared to November’s rise of 1.54%. The food price index dropped by 2.2% to 270.1 owing to reduced costs of fruits and vegetables, DNA reported.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 27,274 by 12.44 pm while the Nifty was trading 6.25 points higher at 8,406 points on Monday, after WPI was announced.