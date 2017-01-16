The big news: EC gives Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party’s cycle symbol, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: RBI raised the ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 a day per card, and the GST rollout was pushed to July 1.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s faction wins Samajwadi Party cycle symbol: The Election Commission made its decision after it heard cases from both the CM’s side and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s.
- You can now withdraw Rs 10,000 a day at ATMs: Citizens will also be able to withdraw Rs 1 lakh from their current accounts, the RBI said in a new notification.
- GST rollout pushed to July 1, a ‘more realistic’ deadline than April 1: All ministers besides the West Bengal representative agreed that states will assess 90% of all turnovers of Rs 1.5 crore or less, Arun Jaitley said.
- Am not a role model for Kashmiri youth, Dangal’s Zaira Wasim apologises after meeting Mehbooba Mufti: In another message, the 16-year-old actor said the matter was being blown out of proportion, before deleting both posts from social media.
- IMF lowers India’s growth forecast for 2016-’17 to 6.6% from 7.6%: The estimate for 2017-’18 was also reduced to 7.2% owing to the ‘temporary negative consumption shock’ caused by the note ban, its latest report said.
- TMC minister denies reports of Gangasagar stampede, accuses PMO of disrupting federal structure: Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chattopadhyay said the PMO should not have tweeted about the death of pilgrims without confirming with the state administration.
- South Korean prosecutor seeks Samsung chief’s arrest for bribery, embezzlement: Jay Y Lee is accused of paying 43 billion won in bribes to firms with links to Choi Soon-sil, the president’s friend who is at the centre of an extortion scam.
- Citizens may soon be charged for making more than three ATM withdrawals: Bankers have proposed cutting the number of free ATM transactions to just three from the current five.
- Supreme Court allows 24-week pregnant woman to undergo abortion for medical reasons: The foetus was suffering from anencephaly – a condition where the baby is born without parts of brain and skull.
- This is my ghar wapsi, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after joining Congress: Attacking the ruling Shiromani Akali Dali in Punjab, the cricketer-turned-politician said a government by the people had now become a government by the family.