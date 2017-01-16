A look at the headlines right now:

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s faction wins Samajwadi Party cycle symbol: The Election Commission made its decision after it heard cases from both the CM’s side and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s. You can now withdraw Rs 10,000 a day at ATMs: Citizens will also be able to withdraw Rs 1 lakh from their current accounts, the RBI said in a new notification. GST rollout pushed to July 1, a ‘more realistic’ deadline than April 1: All ministers besides the West Bengal representative agreed that states will assess 90% of all turnovers of Rs 1.5 crore or less, Arun Jaitley said. Am not a role model for Kashmiri youth, Dangal’s Zaira Wasim apologises after meeting Mehbooba Mufti: In another message, the 16-year-old actor said the matter was being blown out of proportion, before deleting both posts from social media. IMF lowers India’s growth forecast for 2016-’17 to 6.6% from 7.6%: The estimate for 2017-’18 was also reduced to 7.2% owing to the ‘temporary negative consumption shock’ caused by the note ban, its latest report said. TMC minister denies reports of Gangasagar stampede, accuses PMO of disrupting federal structure: Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chattopadhyay said the PMO should not have tweeted about the death of pilgrims without confirming with the state administration.

South Korean prosecutor seeks Samsung chief’s arrest for bribery, embezzlement: Jay Y Lee is accused of paying 43 billion won in bribes to firms with links to Choi Soon-sil, the president’s friend who is at the centre of an extortion scam. Citizens may soon be charged for making more than three ATM withdrawals: Bankers have proposed cutting the number of free ATM transactions to just three from the current five. Supreme Court allows 24-week pregnant woman to undergo abortion for medical reasons: The foetus was suffering from anencephaly – a condition where the baby is born without parts of brain and skull. This is my ghar wapsi, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after joining Congress: Attacking the ruling Shiromani Akali Dali in Punjab, the cricketer-turned-politician said a government by the people had now become a government by the family.