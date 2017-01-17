The big news: IMF slashes India growth rate to 6.6%, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Turkish police claimed to have arrested Istanbul nightclub shooter, and the Centre notified action plan to fight Delhi-NCR air pollution.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IMF lowers India’s growth forecast for 2016-’17 to 6.6% from 7.6%: The estimate for 2017-’18 was also reduced to 7.2% owing to the ‘temporary negative consumption shock’ caused by the note ban, its latest report said.
- Istanbul nightclub attacker arrested, say Turkish police: Investigators said the Uzbek national was a member of the Islamic State group.
- Centre notifies action plan to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Measures such as odd-even rule will be automatically implemented within two days of severely poor air quality.
- GST rollout pushed to July 1, a ‘more realistic’ deadline than April 1: All ministers besides the West Bengal representative agreed that states will assess 90% of all turnovers of Rs 1.5 crore or less, Arun Jaitley said.
- ‘Narendra Modi wears a Rs 15-lakh suit, but spins charkhas’ says Rahul Gandhi on the khadi controversy: The Congress scion said the prime minister’s Mann ki Baat radio programme was symbolic of the government’s attempts to silence dissenting voices.
- TMC minister denies Gangasagar stampede reports, accuses PMO of disrupting federal structure: Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chattopadhyay said the PMO should not have tweeted about the death of pilgrims without confirming with the state administration.
- UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s faction wins Samajwadi Party’s cycle symbol: The Election Commission made its decision after it heard cases from both the CM’s side and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s.
- Citizens may soon be charged for making more than three ATM withdrawals: Bankers have proposed cutting the number of free ATM transactions to just three from the current five.
- At least four killed, a dozen injured in shooting at music festival in Mexico: A gunman opened fire outside Blue Parrot nightclub on the last day of the BPM music festival in Playa del Carmen city.
- You can now withdraw Rs 10,000 a day at ATMs: Citizens will also be able to withdraw Rs 1 lakh from their current accounts, the RBI said in a new notification.