A look at the headlines right now:

IMF lowers India’s growth forecast for 2016-’17 to 6.6% from 7.6%: The estimate for 2017-’18 was also reduced to 7.2% owing to the ‘temporary negative consumption shock’ caused by the note ban, its latest report said. Istanbul nightclub attacker arrested, say Turkish police: Investigators said the Uzbek national was a member of the Islamic State group. Centre notifies action plan to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Measures such as odd-even rule will be automatically implemented within two days of severely poor air quality. GST rollout pushed to July 1, a ‘more realistic’ deadline than April 1: All ministers besides the West Bengal representative agreed that states will assess 90% of all turnovers of Rs 1.5 crore or less, Arun Jaitley said. ‘Narendra Modi wears a Rs 15-lakh suit, but spins charkhas’ says Rahul Gandhi on the khadi controversy: The Congress scion said the prime minister’s Mann ki Baat radio programme was symbolic of the government’s attempts to silence dissenting voices. TMC minister denies Gangasagar stampede reports, accuses PMO of disrupting federal structure: Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chattopadhyay said the PMO should not have tweeted about the death of pilgrims without confirming with the state administration. UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s faction wins Samajwadi Party’s cycle symbol: The Election Commission made its decision after it heard cases from both the CM’s side and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s. Citizens may soon be charged for making more than three ATM withdrawals: Bankers have proposed cutting the number of free ATM transactions to just three from the current five. At least four killed, a dozen injured in shooting at music festival in Mexico: A gunman opened fire outside Blue Parrot nightclub on the last day of the BPM music festival in Playa del Carmen city. You can now withdraw Rs 10,000 a day at ATMs: Citizens will also be able to withdraw Rs 1 lakh from their current accounts, the RBI said in a new notification.