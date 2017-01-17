Indian bourses were trading relatively higher on Tuesday morning following positive cues from Asian currencies. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was trading at 27,324 points at 10.09am while the Nifty50 was trading at 8,424 points. The rupee opened at 68.09 against the dollar compared to Monday’s close of 68.10.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and SBI led the gains during morning trade. Infosys, ONGC and Reliance Industries Limited were the major laggards with RIL down by 1.2% after it reported a 3.6% gain in its quarterly profit. RIL is expecting a rise in its operating profits for the next financial year after it completes expanding its refining and petrochemicals business, an unidentified official told Reuters on Monday.

Asian currencies were up with the yen rising by 0.12%, Philippines peso 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.11% and the Indonesian rupiah 0.05%.

Global markets are expected to react to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech scheduled later on Tuesday. The International Monetary Fund on Monday slashed India’s growth estimate for the current financial year to 6.6% from 7.6% and its forecast for 2017-’18 to 7.2%.