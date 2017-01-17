A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Mumbai on Tuesday charged Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna with murder and criminal conspiracy in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case, ANI reported. They have also been accused of kidnapping, providing false information and destroying evidence, reported The Hindustan Times.

The court has, however, dropped the charges of cheating, forgery and causing grievous hurt with poison against the accused. All three have pleaded not guilty in the case and the trial will begin in special CBI court from February 1, reported ANI.

Bora was allegedly strangled in a car on April 24, 2012, before her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The case came to light in 2015 when her body was found. Indrani Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai was arrested in August 2015 in connection with an arms case. He later revealed the murder of Bora, leading to the arrest of Indrani, Peter and Khanna. Rai turned approver in the case in June 2016.

