Donald Trump has said that he will not begin his duties as the United States president till after the first weekend following his inauguration on Friday. “I mean my day one is gonna be Monday because I don’t want to be signing and get it mixed up with lots of celebration,” the president-elect said in an interview with The Times.

The Republican had earlier made a number of promises for his first day in office, from deporting two million illegal immigrants to initiating the process to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. His aide had also dubbed it “The First Day Project”. “We want to identify maybe 25 executive orders that Trump could sign literally on the first day in office,” Trump’s official adviser Stephen Moore had told The New Yorker, according to The Independent.

The billionaire real estate magnate will be inaugurated as the US president at the White House on Friday, January 20.