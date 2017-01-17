A look at the headlines right now:

For talks with India, Pakistan must walk away from terror, says Narendra Modi at Raisina Dialogue: On Indo-Sino relations, the prime minister said it was ‘not unnatural for two large neighbouring powers to have some differences’. Congress will contest UP elections in alliance with Samajwadi Party, says Ghulam Nabi Azad: The senior leader said the details about the coalition would be made public in the coming days. Parliament will vote on final Brexit deal, says PM Theresa May: In a highly anticipated address, the prime minister said their Brexit referendum was not a vote against diversity and EU values. Police detain journalists, students gathered to mark Rohith Vemula’s death anniversary: Officers are believed to have roughed up protestors in Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata. More than 500 jallikattu supporters detained in Madurai: In Alanganallur, people tried to organise the banned sport with four temple bulls on Monday. Donald Trump says he will take the first weekend off as US president: The Republican, who was reported to have ‘The First Day Project’, said he did not want to mix administration duties with celebrations. Zaira Wasim is certainly a role model for me, says Aamir Khan in support of Dangal co-star: The 16-year-old had issued an apology after she was criticised on social media for meeting Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. Natarajan Chandrasekaran appointed Tata Motors’ additional director and board chairman: The 53-year-old is expected to turn around the auto major’s fortune. FIR lodged against Mohammad Shahabuddin for taking selfie inside jail: In a separate ruling, the Supreme Court reserved its judgement on a plea on shifting the RJD leader from Siwan jail to a prison outside the state. Communal violence has reduced since Modi government came to power, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: The BJP leader praised the prime minister for ensuring that ‘minorities also become part of the development process in the country’.