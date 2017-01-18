Indian indices were trading in the green on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex up 166 points at 27,401 at 10.05am and Nifty50 trading at 8,453.05 following their Asian counterparts. The bourses were trading higher despite weak global cues, particularly from speculation about United States President-elect Donald Trump’s policies.

US and European markets weakened after Trump said a strong dollar was a disadvantage and British Prime Minister Theresa May said the United Kingdom would exit the European single market after it leaves the European Union. Asian stocks, however, were at a three-month high. The dollar hovered near a six-week low, Reuters reported.

HDFC, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Larsen and Toubro were top gainers on Sensex, while Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Coal India and Sun Pharma lost out. Nifty saw Yes Bank, Ambuja Cement, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra and UltraTech Cement leading the charts while Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Coal India and Sun Pharma struggled during the Wednesday morning trade session.

The rupee opened at 67.94 against the dollar, higher than Tuesday’s close of 67.96. The Japanese yen rose by 0.4%, China offshore 0.3%, China renminbi 0.28%, Singapore dollar 0.25% and Philippines peso rose 0.12%.