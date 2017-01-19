Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to urge him to lift the Supreme Court-imposed ban on jallikattu. Modi told the chief minister that the Centre could not do anything about the ban because the case was being heard in the Supreme Court. “The matter is now sub-judice,” the PM said, according to ANI. However, he said a central team would be deputed to the state soon to tackle the unrest. “The Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the state government,” Modi said.

The ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party had decided to send a delegation of senior leaders to meet the PM. However, considering the widespread protests that erupted across the state on Tuesday, the CM stepped in for the meeting.

Party chief VK Sasikala on Wednesday vowed that the state government would move and adopt a resolution in the ensuing Assembly session to have the ban on jallikattu revoked. She had earlier urged the Centre to promulgate an ordinance allowing the sport.

Protests were carried out across Tamil Nadu in support of the bull-taming sport that is traditionally organised as part of the harvest festival of Pongal, which started on January 14 this year. The police had to resort to baton charge outside Chennai’s Sathyabama University where students were agitating against the ban on the sport. Protestors have held that the sport is an integral part of Tamil culture and hence it should be allowed in the state. They have also sought a ban on NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal, which had hailed the ban.

Thousands of protestors continued to camp on the city’s Marina beach on Thursday. The numbers swelled as more people joined the protests. The protestors had gathered at the beach on Tuesday demanding an ordinance to organise the sport. Jallikattu supporters have also created Facebook pages, such as “Jallikattu veeravilayattu”, to spread awareness about their cause.

The protestors have been supported by several celebrities such as Tamil actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan and Vijay. Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has also supported the demand for jallikattu, reported NDTV. “The law was not created to rob people of their tradition and rights but to protect it. Jallikattu is every Tamilian’s identity. Those who are protesting against the ban on Jallikattu are united by the feeling that they are Tamilians but not out of compulsion or political pressure. I bow down to each and everyone of them,” Ashwin said in a video message.

The Supreme Court has been hearing petitions on the sporting event since it was banned in 2014.

