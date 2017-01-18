Thousands gathered at Chenai’s Marina beach on Tuesday night to protest against the Supreme Court ban on jallikattu. State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar held talks with the jallikattu supporters and promised them that the government would seek the President’s intervention to allow the bull-taming sport. He was accompanied by cabinet colleague K Pandiarajan.

Jayakumar told the protestors that 50 AIADMK Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will “exert required pressure on the Centre” to get permission for jallikattu. After the meeting with the ministers, one of the protestors told PTI that the government had assured them to find a solution. However, the protestors kept growing in numbers on Wednesday morning. The protestors also demanded a ban on NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals that had hailed the court-imposed restriction on the sport.

Protests were held across the state against the restriction on the sport. On Monday more than 500 people were detained in Madurai for trying to organise the sporting even that they said was an integral part of Tamil culture. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders, including MK Stalin and Kanimozhi, had also led protests outside the collector’s office in Chennai. Tamil actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan had extended their support to the banned sport. The chief minister of the state had also met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to pass an ordinance to allow the sport during Pongal that started on January 14 this year.

Jallikattu is traditionally organised as part of the four-day harvest festival of Pongal. The Supreme Court has been hearing petitions on the sporting event since it was banned in 2014.