Republican Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. His oath was administered at the White House by Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court John Roberts, as per the Constitution. Mike Pence was took oath as the country’s 48th vice president.

“We are transferring power from [Washington] DC and transferring the power back to the people,” he said in his first presidential address. “The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans. I will never, ever let you down.”

Going back to his campaign promise to ensure jobs for US citizens, he said, “The forgotten men and women of this country will be forgotten no longer. We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American.” He also vowed to “eradicate radical Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth”.

“Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams will define our American destiny. Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many years to come. From this day forward, it will always be America first. Together, we will make America great again.”

"From this day forward it's going to be only America first" - President Donald Trump says https://t.co/kDIHIENtjI #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/HrJSysOty0 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 20, 2017

Trump was accompanied by wife Melania Trump and his five children – Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr, Eric, Tiffany and Barron. Barack and Michelle Obama as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton were also in attendance. Before addressing the gathering in Washington DC, the Trumps handed over a gift to the Obamas in a Tiffany’s blue box, reported The Guardian.

Scores of people trooped to the Capitol to witness the ceremony. Trump merchandise were up for sale outside the venue. However, there was less crowd than what had gathered during Obama’s swearing-in.

The country’s eminent personalities like former Republican vice presidents Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle, former House speaker John Boehner, casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and power couples Newt and Callista Gingrich, and Hillary and Bill Clinton graced the occasion.

The day-long celebration saw performances by singers Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood and Mississippi band 3 Doors Down while Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight spoke on the occasion. A-list artists such as Elton John, Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli had refused to perform at the event.

Trump remains a controversial figure after a very polarising campaign, where he expressed sentiments against several communities. The run-up to the inauguration day was not without problems either. Thousands of protestors took to the streets of New York City – Trump’s home city – on Thursday night to protest against him. Demonstrators held up placards that read “Fight Trump every day” and “justice and civil rights for all”. Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, actors Robert de Niro and Alec Baldwin, and singer Cher had joined the gathering near the Trump International Hotel, AFP reported. Many Democratic members of Congress also skipped the ceremony.

WATCH: President Trump says today the power is given back to the people. Watch his inaugural address here: https://t.co/t0hRANZ8kE pic.twitter.com/soJvfUONtL — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 20, 2017

PHOTOS: Protests worldwide against the inauguration of Donald Trump https://t.co/nUI1HimZnD pic.twitter.com/KSVZNlky5k — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) January 20, 2017