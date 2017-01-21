The Pakistan military on Saturday released Indian sepoy Chandu Babulal Chohan, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control last year, reported ANI. He was handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah Border in Punjab around 2.30 pm. Chohan will now undergo a special medical check-up and will be debriefed.

Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations said they released Chohan on “humanitarian grounds”. In a statement, the ISPR said, “As a gesture of goodwill and in continuation of our efforts to maintain peace and tranquility along LoC and WB [Wagah Border], sepoy Chandu Babulal Chohan has been convinced to return to his own country and will be handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah Border on humanitarian grounds.”

On September 29 last year, Chouhan, a 37 Rashtriya Rifles soldier, had inadvertently crossed the LoC and was captured by the Pakistani troops. This news had come just hours after the Indian Army said it had carried out surgical strikes on terror launchpads across the LoC. The Indian Army had then stated that Chouhan was not a part of the surgical strikes.

